Barclays Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $135.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

ABC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Shares of ABC traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,166. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

