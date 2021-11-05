Barclays Lowers BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $17.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCRX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

BCRX traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,180. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 508,184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 317,947 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

