Barclays Increases ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 290

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTEC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ConvaTec Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 229 ($2.99) to GBX 272 ($3.55) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 256.83 ($3.36).

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.10. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

