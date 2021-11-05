Barclays Increases Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $79.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.20.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. Cerner has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

