Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of 89bio worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 89bio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in 89bio by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 89bio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.82 and a quick ratio of 23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.83.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

89bio Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.