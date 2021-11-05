Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $597,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNT opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. William Blair started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

