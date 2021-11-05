Bank of America Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $170.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $230.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $184.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 191,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

