Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 252,925 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $178,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

