Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the second quarter worth about $266,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.