Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Down 16.1% in October

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

