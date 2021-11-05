Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 84,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Banc of California worth $53,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

NYSE BANC opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.64. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

