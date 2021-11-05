Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 369,829 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369,829 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 12.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $154.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.89.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

