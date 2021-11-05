Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 611,553 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,553 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of MGIC Investment worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after buying an additional 1,358,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 23.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 45,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 368.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

