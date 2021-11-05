Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 269,699 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,699 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,826,000 after buying an additional 4,674,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 67.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,294,000 after buying an additional 4,361,646 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $105,458,000. FMR LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 661.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after buying an additional 7,021,613 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 8.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,420,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,224,000 after buying an additional 584,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

