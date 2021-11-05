Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $13.13 Million Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 251,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $119,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

