Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $15.13 Million in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,126,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $442.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.43 and a 200 day moving average of $394.04. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

