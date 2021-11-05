Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 208,091 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 208,091 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8,366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAS opened at $64.67 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

