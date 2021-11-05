Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of BALY stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 920,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,724. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bally’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 15,678.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,167 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.49% of Bally’s worth $35,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

