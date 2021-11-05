Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.3%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCSF. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

