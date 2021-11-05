Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 350.50 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.55). 696,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,160,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341.50 ($4.46).
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 333.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.17.
In other Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust news, insider Chris Van der Kuyl bought 285,314 shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £992,892.72 ($1,297,220.70).
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.