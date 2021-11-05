Badger DAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.08 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $31.30 or 0.00051248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $321.90 million and $69.08 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00244796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00096385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

