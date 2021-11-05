Baader Bank Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JEN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €34.57 ($40.67).

JEN stock opened at €34.34 ($40.40) on Tuesday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €20.02 ($23.55) and a twelve month high of €33.82 ($39.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 28.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of €30.83 and a 200 day moving average of €27.54.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

