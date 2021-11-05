B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) – B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minim in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Minim’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative return on equity of 68.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MINM. Zacks Investment Research raised Minim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MINM opened at $1.55 on Friday. Minim has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 million, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $15,883.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,198 shares of company stock worth $57,641. 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.14% of Minim as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

