B. Riley Lowers Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ FY2021 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.74 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.25.
ROG stock opened at $269.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.76. Rogers has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $273.00.
In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
