B. Riley Lowers Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ FY2021 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.25.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG stock opened at $269.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.76. Rogers has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $273.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.