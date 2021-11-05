B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $80.73.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.
