B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $80.73.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

