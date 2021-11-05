B. Riley Cuts Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target to $20.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen cut shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. Airgain has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP raised its position in Airgain by 73.3% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the second quarter worth approximately $6,590,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airgain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

