B. Riley Comments on Triterras, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triterras in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triterras’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of TRIT stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Triterras has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Triterras by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

