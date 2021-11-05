B. Riley Comments on TravelCenters of America Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TravelCenters of America in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.92. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $59.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

