Azimut’s (AZIHF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

AZIHF opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Azimut has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $31.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

