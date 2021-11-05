AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Issues Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of AXGN stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $13.74. 426,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,838. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $568.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth $378,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 26.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXGN shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

