Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $397.13

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 397.13 ($5.19) and traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.94). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88), with a volume of 19,993 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £141.28 million and a PE ratio of 5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 429.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 397.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

