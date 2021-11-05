AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,126,368 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $7.31 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

