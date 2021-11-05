Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $44.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.47.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

AVTR stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 233,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,318. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,592 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Avantor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

