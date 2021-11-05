Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Sells $4,031,000.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rajiv Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $3,945,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avantor by 219.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 246,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

