Autonio Reaches One Day Volume of $118,191.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Autonio has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $8.70 million and $118,191.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00084610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00085038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00103673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.10 or 0.07253483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,064.16 or 0.99331123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

