AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in October

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 870,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.8 days.

SAUNF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. AusNet Services has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Get AusNet Services alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AusNet Services to a “hold” rating and set a $2.41 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.41.

AusNet Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Growth and Future Networks. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AusNet Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AusNet Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.