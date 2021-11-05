AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 2.3% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 393,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,339,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a PE ratio of 206.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

