Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $787.70

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $787.70 and last traded at $776.00, with a volume of 62 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $769.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $652.31.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

