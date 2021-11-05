AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Earnings Results

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of ATRC traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.40. 702,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,978. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $85.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,572 shares of company stock worth $3,045,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

