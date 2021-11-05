Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 20,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 475,678 shares.The stock last traded at $89.09 and had previously closed at $83.97.

The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,373,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 103,227 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.51.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

