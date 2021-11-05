Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in October

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.11 million and a P/E ratio of -23.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

