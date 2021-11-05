Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in October

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.11 million and a P/E ratio of -23.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.