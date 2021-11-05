Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 117,608 shares.The stock last traded at $64.51 and had previously closed at $61.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

