Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.868-$11.263 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.23. 304,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,066. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average is $160.44. Assurant has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

