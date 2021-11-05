Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) rose 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 32,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,395,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $524.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.11.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($45.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 11,959,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,754,000 after buying an additional 3,725,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 2,138,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,871,506 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares during the period.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

