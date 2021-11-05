Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%.

ASXC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,713,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,141,188. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $541.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Asensus Surgical worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

