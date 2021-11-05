Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.95. 24,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.71 and its 200 day moving average is $191.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $112.76 and a 12 month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

