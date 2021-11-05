Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
ARVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.
NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.91.
In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,969 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,030. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Arvinas by 66.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
