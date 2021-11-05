Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arvinas will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,969 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,030. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Arvinas by 66.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

