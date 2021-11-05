Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.38

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.38 and traded as high as C$11.87. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.86, with a volume of 314,926 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AX.UN shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.39.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

