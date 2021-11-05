Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

ARESF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

