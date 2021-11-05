Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of Arrow Electronics worth $48,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARW opened at $118.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.52. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,720.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $3,986,026. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

